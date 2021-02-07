VerusCoin Market Cap Achieves $27.56 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and $6,584.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,618,937 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

