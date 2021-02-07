Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00392466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,298 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

