Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 182,098 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.48% of ALLETE worth $79,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $50,575,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 326,373 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

