Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 350,326 Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 61.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $75,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000.

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $34.29 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.