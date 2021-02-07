Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 420,337 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Discover Financial Services worth $70,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

