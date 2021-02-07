Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of IAA worth $75,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $63.46 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

