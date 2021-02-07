Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Lakeland Financial worth $70,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $62.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.