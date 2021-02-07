Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 292,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $76,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

