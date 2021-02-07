Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $71,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $413,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.62 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

