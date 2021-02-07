Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,858 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $75,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

