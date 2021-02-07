Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 165,963 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

