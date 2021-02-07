Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.96% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $76,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,824,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.