Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $69,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

