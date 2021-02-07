Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.77% of Forward Air worth $79,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 302.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.