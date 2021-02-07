Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 778,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.40% of Marten Transport worth $76,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.90 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

