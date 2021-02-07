Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $81,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.