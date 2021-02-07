Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Hyatt Hotels worth $68,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

