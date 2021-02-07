Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.67 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 174,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Exact Sciences worth $76,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

