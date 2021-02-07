Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.57 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $79,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,082.99 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,020.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

