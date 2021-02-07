Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of ABM Industries worth $70,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $15,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ABM Industries by 65.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1,025.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,970.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

