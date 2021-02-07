Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.24% of AMERISAFE worth $69,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

