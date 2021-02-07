Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,595 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $70,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

