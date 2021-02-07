Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 267,771 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.73% of Werner Enterprises worth $74,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. 140166 cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Shares of WERN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.