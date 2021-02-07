Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,475 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Allstate worth $79,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

