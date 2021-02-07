Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of The E.W. Scripps worth $69,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,525,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,452 shares of company stock worth $785,476. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

