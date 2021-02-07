Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 108,249 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 10.77% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $70,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

