Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,450 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 120,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $66,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

