Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,231,290 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of Hostess Brands worth $80,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,452,229 shares of company stock valued at $46,626,412 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

