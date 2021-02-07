Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,239,752 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,239,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $68,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $56.45 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -188.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $247,580.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

