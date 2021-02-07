Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sun Communities worth $68,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

