Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 269,140 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Penske Automotive Group worth $77,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE PAG opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.