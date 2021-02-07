Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 452,397 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

