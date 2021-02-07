Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 488,390 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 488,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 12.03% of AngioDynamics worth $70,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $766.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.