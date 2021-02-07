Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 635,449 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635,449 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $73,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

