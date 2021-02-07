Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,413 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $66,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.