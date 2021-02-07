Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Helen of Troy worth $71,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HELE stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

