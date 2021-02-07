Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of LiveRamp worth $73,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in LiveRamp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 371,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

RAMP stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

