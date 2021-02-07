VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 54.46% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $78,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 340.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 130,363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $34.70 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

