Vid Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8,335.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,483,885 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

