VideoCoin Trading 71.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $172,025.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

