VIDT Datalink Market Cap Tops $26.24 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $26.24 million and $2.66 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.