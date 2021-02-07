VIDY Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $660,535.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

