VIG Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $646,146.32 and $1,111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.12 or 0.04826125 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004394 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,179,445 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.