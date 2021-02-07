Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $616.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000254 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

