Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 2.07.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.