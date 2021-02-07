Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.89.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Visteon stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 2.07.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.
