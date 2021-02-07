Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 3.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.10% of Vistra worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after buying an additional 364,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

