Vitae (VITAE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00013942 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

