Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

VIVHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Vivendi stock remained flat at $$31.22 during trading on Friday. 47,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,886. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

