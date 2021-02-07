VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $147,131.75 and $6,372.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

