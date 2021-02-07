W Green Pay Trading 67.3% Higher Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 57% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $199,901.77 and $9,289.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.01224805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.26 or 0.06722405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.